Atlanta, Georgia – A high school football coach has been arrested after he was caught on camera punching a player in the stomach during a game.

The coach, who has not been named, was employed by Mays High School.

The team took on Douglas County on Saturday at the Eddie. S Henderson Stadium at Midtown High School in Atlanta.

The coach was seen yelling at the player on the sidelines, before punching him in the stomach.

The coach, who has not been identified, is a volunteer coach and is not a classroom instructor.

The school district announced that he has been removed from his coaching duties.