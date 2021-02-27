No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Virginia police officer shot and killed

February 26, 2021
Law ObyLaw Officer
in News, Officer Down
233
SHARES
1k
VIEWS
Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TANLEY, Virginia – The Page County Sheriff has confirmed an officer-involved shooting to WHSV. There have been no details given but on Friday evening the Page County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page “We have no words. Please pray for the family of our fallen brother, the Stanley Police Department, and our law enforcement family.”

Officials have not described the circumstances leading up to the shooting or the name of the officer and identities of any others involved.

Several agencies throughout the Shenandoah Valley and beyond have expressed condolences to the Stanley Police Department.

Law Officer will followup with details on this breaking story as they become available.

 

Law O

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...
Tags:

Related Posts

Load More

Latest Articles

Load More

Liberty University offers affordable tuition and a 25% discount for law officers and first responders.

LA Police Gear

Most Popular

Load More

Law Officer Local Network

Read the latest from Law Officer Local Networks:

Most Recent

Load More

Stand up & speak out!

Gab with us—fight censorship!

Telegram us!

Submit your Letter to the Editor

More from Law Officer

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 LawOfficer.com