Virginia police officer shot and killed

TANLEY, Virginia – The Page County Sheriff has confirmed an officer-involved shooting to WHSV. There have been no details given but on Friday evening the Page County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page “We have no words. Please pray for the family of our fallen brother, the Stanley Police Department, and our law enforcement family.”

Officials have not described the circumstances leading up to the shooting or the name of the officer and identities of any others involved.

Several agencies throughout the Shenandoah Valley and beyond have expressed condolences to the Stanley Police Department.

Law Officer will followup with details on this breaking story as they become available.

