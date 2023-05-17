Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two longstanding Democrat police antagonists who have argued to defund law enforcement and decarcerate the prison system left no doubt about their disdain for cops when they opened their mouths to vote against a resolution that memorialized police officers killed in the line of duty and expressed condolences to their loved ones.

A vote was held Monday on the House floor to recognize a pro-law enforcement resolution recognizing National Police Week. Uttering the only two “nays” were radical “Squad” members, Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., Fox News Digital reported.

The resolution passed with unanimous support from Republicans and all but two Democrats. It amended H.Res. 363 title to read: “Resolution memorializing law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.”

In passing, the resolution officially honored “the 556 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, including 224 officers killed in 2022, as well as 332 officers killed in previous years whose stories were recovered during 2022,” while also ensuring police are equipped with the resources and training necessary to keeping communities safe, according to Fox.

Why did Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib just vote against a simple resolution to honor law enforcement officers during National Police Week? — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) May 16, 2023

Furthermore, the resolution expressed “unwavering support” for law enforcement officers and offered “condolences and solemn appreciation” for the loved ones of lost officers. It vowed “that police officers and other law enforcement personnel, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, should be remembered and honored,” and recognized as heroes.

As it relates to Tlaib and Bush, a quote from Abraham Lincoln seems suitable for the moment: “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.”