Tulsa police responded Thursday evening where witnesses said a man and a woman were fighting in the street.

The man allegedly cut the woman’s arm with a knife, which severed an artery.

Officers treated the victim at the scene prior to her being transported to a local hospital.

Doctors believe that the intervention by police saved the woman’s life.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

Billie Williams was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.