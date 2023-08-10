Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo) tried to spread lies and deceit this week as she posted a tribute to Michael Brown that blamed White supremacy and racism for his death.

Brown died after he attacked Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson August 9, 2014. Wilson fired at Brown during a fight for his life. Despite the Left continuing to try to alter facts and rewrite history, even an investigation by former President Obama’s Justice Department found in March 2015 that Wilson had been acting in self-defense and cleared him as they determined the officer’s actions “do not constitute prosecutable violations under the applicable federal criminal rights statute.”

“Although there are several individuals who have stated (lied) that Brown held his hands up in an unambiguous sign of surrender prior to Wilson shooting him dead, their accounts do not support a prosecution of Wilson,” the Obama DOJ’s investigative report read.

“As detailed throughout this report, some of those accounts are inaccurate because they are inconsistent with the physical and forensic evidence; some of those accounts are materially inconsistent with that witness’s own prior statements with no explanation, credible or otherwise, as to why those accounts changed over time,” it continued.

Nevertheless, Bush, a member of the progressive “Squad” group in the House of Representatives, was widely criticized by truth-tellers this week after posting the Brown tribute, Fox News Digital reported.

“Today is the 9th anniversary of Mike Brown’s killing,” Bush tweeted on Wednesday. “He would be alive today if the institutions of racism and white supremacy were eradicated. He should be alive today. We will never forget. We will continue to fight for justice and accountability.”

The misinformation contained in Bush’s tweet was immediately blasted on social media by those pointing out more details of the incident, including the fact that Brown engaged in a strong-armed robbery at a convenience store shortly before he physically assaulted the much smaller Wilson, and tried to grab the officer’s firearm before ultimately being fatally shot by Wilson.

The fatal encounter had absolutely nothing to do with race, and by many measurements, opportunists did everything possibly to destroy Wilson’s life.

“This only goes to show how the Left plays the long game,” political commentator Matt Walsh tweeted. “The whole Michael Brown narrative has been definitively exposed as a hoax but they will keep repeating it year after year after year until we get tired of correcting it and the truth is forgotten by history.”

This only goes to show how the Left plays the long game. The whole Michael Brown narrative has been definitively exposed as a hoax but they will keep repeating it year after year after year until we get tired of correcting it and the truth is forgotten by history. https://t.co/j9N1FzQshG — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 9, 2023

The Spectator’s Stephen L. Miller also chimed in to say, “He choked a bodega owner in the act of shoplifting and attempted to assault the responding police officer while grabbing his firearm. Eric Holder’s justice department cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.”

He choked a bodega owner in the act of shoplifting and attempted to assault the responding police officer while grabbing his firearm. Eric Holder's justice department cleared the officer of any wrongdoing. https://t.co/WsDOnBPryK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2023

Political commentator and host of The Liz Wheeler Show noted, “Hands up, don’t shoot was always a lie.”

Michael Brown robbed a store. Assaulted a cop. Tried to steal the cop’s gun. Turned to attack the cop again. And was shot in self-defense. Hands up, don’t shoot was always a lie. Even Obama’s DOJ knew it was a lie. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 9, 2023

It’s rather infuriating that despite these facts, Bush and political affiliates continue to espouse lies without being challenged by mainstream journalists. For once it would be refreshing to see a major publication challenge the deception, yet it doesn’t happen.