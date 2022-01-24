Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – The woman was reportedly stuck underneath a couch after an apparent gas explosion “Somebody’s in there,” a resident can be heard saying, as cops run toward the danger to find her.

Another person yelled, “Under the couch! Under the couch! Right there, she’s under the couch!” A woman was then found who appeared to be moaning and in pain as cops hurried to assist her.

There were three women between the ages of 68 and 82 inside the three-story house. One victim, 77-year-old Martha Dagbasta, died, though the two others are being treated at a local hospital, WABC-TV reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams commended the officers’ “quick response,” saying their actions “saved lives.”

“When you see the body camera video, you are going to see the quick response of the officers, going into a burning building, next door from the explosion, not realizing if there would have been an additional explosion,” he said. “They went inside and carried out a woman who was trapped inside.”