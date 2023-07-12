Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Anthony Gockowski

KANABEC COUNTY, Minn. – Rep. Dan Wolgamott, a Democrat from St. Cloud, was arrested Friday in Kanabec County on suspicion of drunk driving.

A state trooper was searching for a Lincoln MKZ around 6 p.m. after receiving a complaint about an individual drinking in a liquor store parking lot, according to an incident report.

The trooper located the vehicle referenced in the complaint driving eastbound on Highway 23 near Arthur Township. The vehicle was missing a front license plate, had expired tabs, and “appeared to be weaving.”

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and identified Wolgamott as the driver of the vehicle, who exhibited “signs of alcohol impairment.” He was the only person in the vehicle and provided a fluid sample.

Wolgamott was booked into Kanabec County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI. He had not been charged yet as of Monday night. In 2021, he was cited by Golden Valley police after he abandoned his vehicle.

Wolgamott is in his third term representing the St. Cloud area in the Minnesota House of Representatives. His district frequently flips between DFL and GOP control.

He was recently named the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association’s “Legislator of the Year” and served as speaker pro tempore during the 2023 legislative session.

