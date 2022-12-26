Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly beat his roommate’s pet raccoon and threatened to kill the roommate and a neighbor. Tevin Williams, 31, had held a sewing needle to his neighbor’s neck and threatened to kill him before repeatedly hitting the raccoon and shooting it with a BB gun on December 14th according to officials.

Fox News reported that deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at around 5:30 p.m. on December 14. When deputies arrived at the scene, they met Williams’ roommate.

The roommate said when she arrived home from work, Williams hopped off his scooter, approached her car and began punching the vehicle while also telling her, “I’m going to kill you,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law & Crime.

She was able to get out of her car and over to a neighbor’s house. A neighbor then informed her that Williams had killed her pet raccoon.

Williams’ roommate told deputies she kept her raccoon in a kennel outside near the back of their house. A deputy walked around the outside of the home and found the hammer believed to have been used on the raccoon.

The affidavit also states that a male neighbor told deputies he was sitting on his porch when Williams came over, put a sewing needle to his throat and “told him that he was going to kill him.”

The man said he then went back into his house and that Williams followed him inside. The man also said Williams had killed the raccoon by “hitting it with a hammer and shooting the animal with a BB gun on its neck,” according to the affidavit.

Williams was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated animal cruelty, all of which are third-degree felonies punishable by a maximum of five years in state prison.