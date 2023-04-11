Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is seeking financial assistance for Officer Nicholas Wilt. He suffered a critical gunshot wound to the head while responding to a mass shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. During the murderous attack, five victims were killed and another eight were wounded. The gunman also died during the bloodbath on Monday morning.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the police foundation’s effort has raised nearly $40,000 to go towards medical expenses for the newly minted officer who graduated from the police academy on March 31, according to law enforcement authorities.

Wilt, 26, was working his fourth shift as a police officer when he was shot in the head on Monday. As of Tuesday he is stabilized, but remains in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital, officials said during a press conference, Yahoo News reported.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation continued to ask for prayerful support, but they are also seeking financial assistance for Wilt and his family.

“Nick has served as both a firefighter and a dispatcher and graduated the academy on March 31st. Since the sudden death of his father in February Nick has stepped up and taken over being a handyman for his mom, whom he dearly loves. Nick adores his twin brother Zack (who is also in the academy for LMPD) and his brother Alex. Nick and his girlfriend Maddie met at work at Oldham County EMS and you can tell from these pictures how much he cares for her,” the foundation posted on Facebook.

“Officer Wilt has dedicated his short time here to serving our community and now it is our chance to serve him and take care of his family.”

Donations can be made on the Facebook post directly, through Venmo, or on the foundation’s website at saferlouisville.org. The foundation assures donors that all money raised will go directly to Wilt’s family.