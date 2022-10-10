Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BAY CITY, Texas — A Texas woman was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of her bedridden 7-year-old daughter, according to court documents.

Lauren Dean pleaded guilty Wednesday to the 2020 murder of her child, Jordynn Barrera, following allegations that she failed to provide the necessary medical care for her non-communicative daughter with Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, KHOU reported.

Dean also received an additional 20-year sentence for two counts of abandonment and endangering a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Dean went Shade’s Bar near her home, leaving her three children, including the 7-year-old girl who was bedridden due to medical conditions, home alone without care or supervision.

Officers from the Bay City Police Department were dispatched to conduct a welfare check at the family’s apartment at approximately 2:36 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2020.

The criminal complaint notes that Dean, who was 26-years-old at the time, had returned to her residence by the time police arrived. She allowed officers to enter in order to check on the children. However, they discovered the 7-year-old girl was deceased, according to the New York Post.

Two siblings, a 5-year-old and a 3-month-old, were also living at the apartment at the time. They were removed from the residence while Dean was booked at the Matagorda County Jail on several charges related to child neglect. She was later charged with capital murder of a person under the age of 10.

Lauren Dean (Image via The Bay City Tribune)

According to KTRK, Barrera was diagnosed with Down syndrome and cerebral palsy and was non-communicative. She also required a feeding tube and round-the-clock care.

Prosecutors asserted that Barrera died since her mother left her unattended at home so she could go partying. Dean pleaded guilty to avoid the possibility of the death penalty, the Bay City Tribune reported.

Bay City is located about 80 miles southwest of Houston.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...