LOS ANGELES – Two Los Angeles police officers were fired after they allegedly ignored a robbery in progress while involved in the game Pokémon Go. Both officers appealed the discipline and the court documents revealed that the officers had left their area because they were trying to capture the Snorlax along with going after a Togetic.

In their appeal, the officers say that they weren’t actually playing the game, but were instead “relaying that information to groups” on their app.

Pokémon Go is an app based game that launched in 2016. Players attempt to capture various items in a virtual world that reside in an actual geographical area.

In recent years, the game has added Gyms, that serve as battlegrounds for groups to battle in the capture of items.