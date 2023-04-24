Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Pennsylvania police are searching for “Jackass” star Brandon “Bam” Margera following an alleged altercation between himself and an unidentified person on Sunday in Pocopson Township.

According to a press release issued by the Pennsylvania State Police, the victim sustained minor injuries following the incident. By the time authorities arrived, it said, Margera had already fled the scene by running into the nearby woods and had not been seen since.

Insider reports that the incident occurred on the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road, in Chester County, the same block where Margera lives. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Margera’s house is known as Castle Bam and he bought the property for $1.2 million.

According to TMZ, Margera is charged with four misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, one count of simple assault, and one count of harassment while subjecting another to physical contact.

The 43-year-old skateboarder and filmmaker is not immune to trouble with the law. In recent weeks, he has been arrested numerous times. Those arrests include public intoxication and domestic violence.