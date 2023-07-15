Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ARGO, N.D. — A Fargo police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting on Friday afternoon. The suspect was also killed, and a civilian sustained serious injuries.

The Fargo Police Department has not yet released additional information but they have scheduled a 3:30 p.m. press conference on Saturday.

Witnesses said a man pulled a rifle from the trunk of his vehicle and opened fire on police officers before other officers shot him around 3 p.m. on Friday. Shortly afterward, officers converged on a residential area and evacuated residents while gathering what they said was evidence related to the shooting.

Surveillance video provided by Fargo resident Allison Carlson captured the rapid sounds of gunfire.

“We sincerely are asking for your patience and our community’s patience and understanding as the Fargo Police Department works through this incident,” Gregg Schildberger, chief communications officer for the city, told reporters at the scene later in the day. “This is very difficult on all of us. We are releasing as much information as we can at this point. … We appreciate all the messages from the community that have been given to us in support of our officers.”