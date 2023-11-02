Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

MINNEAPOLIS – A St. Paul woman who admitted to trying to “blow up” a squad in downtown Minneapolis last week was released from custody on zero bail prior to making her first court appearance.

Diashlee Sjaniece Nicole Williams subsequently failed to show up for her court appearance in Hennepin County District Court on Monday. A felony warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Williams, 32, was arrested last Thursday after security at Minneapolis City Hall reported to Minneapolis 911 that they had detained a woman who was pouring gas next to a Hennepin County Sheriff’s vehicle and that she had a match trying to start a fire, according to police dispatch audio.

Security out with a female who was pouring gas next to a Hennepin County Sheriff's vehicle and had a match trying to start a fire.

Suspect: BF, braids

350 5th St S, downtown Minneapolis

Address updated to City Hall

Squad 111 and MFD

21:22 — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) October 27, 2023

Charges filed on Friday reiterate that security alerted 911 that a female, later identified as Williams, was pouring gasoline on a marked Hennepin County Sheriff’s squad car at South 4th Street and 4th Avenue South. Hennepin County deputies responded and noted a strong odor of gasoline and observed a red gas can wrapped in a plastic bag. Williams also had matches in her shirt pocket.

In a post-Miranda statement, Williams admitted that she was planning to blow up the police car and said that she had been a victim of a crime that had not been investigated.

Despite admitting to the planned crime, Williams was charged with one felony count of “unintentional” third-degree arson.

A court hearing was scheduled for Monday of this week, and a bail amount of $50,000 was listed on the jail record. However, Williams was released from custody on Friday evening apparently without having to post bail, according to the court record.

Court records show that Williams failed to appear for the scheduled hearing on Monday, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Further court records show that Williams has had at least two prior civil court cases regarding her mental health. Records show that Williams was committed as mentally ill in March 2022 for a period after previously receiving a stay on the commitment. A separate case dated in March of this year shows a petition for judicial commitment requested by Regions Hospital. However, the term of commitment was stayed at that time by Hennepin County Judge George Borer, apparently leaving Williams out of custody.

Jail records also show that Williams was arrested on Monday of last week on a Hennepin County warrant for theft and providing false information to police. Court records show that Judge Lois Conroy ordered a mental competency evaluation at that time. However, Williams was conditionally released from custody the following day by Judge Conroy with zero bail required following her court appearance, which was just two days prior to the arson attempt.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.