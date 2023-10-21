Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WEST COVINA, California — A police officer who recently joined the West Covina Police Department has died, the agency announced early Friday.

Officer Matthew Ortiz, who began working for the department in late July, died while he was off-duty, West Covina police said in a statement.

While circumstances surrounding his death were not released, the initial report was suicide, according to coroner’s office.

An autopsy is pending.

ABC7 reports that Ortiz joined the Marine Corps in 2015 and served until 2019. He then joined the Los Angeles Police Department, where he worked for three years.

“We want to express our gratitude for the outpouring of support we have already received from our brothers and sisters in law enforcement as well as other members of the community,” West Covina police said. “Your kindness, thoughts, and prayers are appreciated during this difficult time.”