Dallas, Texas – A 21-year-old woman was reportedly shot and killed by a friend after she beat him in a basketball game. The Daily Wire reported that 21-year-old Asia Womack was shot and killed by a friend at a local park. Womack, a former high school basketball star, was allegedly shot and killed by the suspect after she beat him in a pickup basketball game. Dallas police issued an arrest warrant for the suspect earlier this week.

“On October 3, 2022, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue,” DPD wrote in a statement on their website. “The preliminary investigation shows when officers arrived they found Asia Womack, 21, on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took Womack to an area hospital where she died. The investigation is ongoing.”

DPD Crime Stoppers told local news outlets that they are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

According to Fox 4 Dallas, Womack was playing a game of pickup basketball with the shooter at T.G. Terry Park, near her home in South Dallas. The two had been trash talking during the game, and she reportedly teased him afterward. After the game was over, the shooter took his children and brother home, then drove back to the park, where he shot her five times, the family said. Security cameras at a store near the basketball court reportedly captured the suspect’s vehicle driving away from the scene. The family knows the suspect, but did not make his name public.

“This is so senseless,” Pastor John Delley of the Faith Tabernacle Church of God In Christ told the outlet. “You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball.”

“My prayer is that justice be served,” Delley added. “That he is found or that he will give up or turn himself in.”

Womack was a high school basketball star at James Madison High School in Dallas. According to her NCSA recruiting profile, she averaged 15 points per game during her career. She dreamed of one day playing in the WNBA. According to her profile, she graduated in 2020. “Asia loved basketball,” Andrea Womack told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth. “She loved basketball to the point where she died doing what she loved.”