Dallas, Texas – A shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport caused panic and mayhem Monday morning. It started when a 37-year-old woman was dropped off near the Southwest ticket counter at 10:59 a.m., Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a news briefing after noon.

The woman went into a restroom, changed her clothing, and then exited, Garcia said. An officer who was in the area then saw her pull out a handgun and begin firing.

Dallas Love Field – Female shooter was yelling as we walked into the baggage check in area. Shots were fired in the air. People began to take cover and run. Within minutes Dallas PD handled the situation. I don’t believe anyone, but the shooter was injured. pic.twitter.com/2gMd7vDyPs — Jonathan Adams (@JZiLLA214) July 25, 2022

Garcia said the woman was “aiming at the ceiling.”

The officer “engaged” the suspect, Garcia said, hitting her in the “lower extremities.” She was taken into custody and was taken to the hospital, he said.

No others were injured in the shooting, according to Dallas police.