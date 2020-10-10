DALLAS — A Dallas woman known as “Jag Booty” was arrested on a murder charge after police say she gave an illegal silicone butt injection to a Fort Worth woman who later died.

Pamela Burnley, 55, was arrested Thursday in the death of Latora King on May 17, NBCDFW reported.

King, 35, had gone to Burnley’s Dallas home six days earlier to get a butt injection, police said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, King’s family took her to the hospital a few days after she paid someone to perform a procedure on her buttocks. She developed a fever and died from a silicone pulmonary embolism, KDFW reported.

Consequently, Burnley is now being held criminally responsible.