Las Vegas – A Las Vegas woman has been charged with murder after allegedly beheading her boyfriend when she claims he tried to force her to perform a sex act on him. The Daily Mail reported that Devyn Michaels, 45, was arrested on August 15 after the mother of her boyfriend Jonathan Willette, 46, discovered his headless body in his bed the week before.

Willette’s headless body was discovered by his mother at around 8:40am on August 7, and police rushed to the scene to find the remains in the 46-year-old’s bed.

Law enforcement said that the body was still ‘smoking’ and smelled of chemicals, believed to be bleach and ammonia, when they entered the room on August 7. An investigation was launched into the grisly death, and Michaels was brought in for questioning.

She initially denied the killing, and claimed that she left his home the night of his death.

She later admitted to striking him on the head with a wooden stick after refusing his advances, allegedly saying she only wanted to hospitalize him.

Michaels claimed that Willette was abusive towards her, and alleged that he would have his oldest child take showers in front of him, according to an arrest report obtained by 8News Now. According to social media, it appears that Michaels may have been his ex-girlfriend, and Willette’s Facebook profile shows him engaged to someone else.

His head was not immediately located, and cops say there was a chemical smell around the body likely to be bleach and ammonia, which appear to have been used on the remains as there was ‘smoke’ coming from it, police said.

