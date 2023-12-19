Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Two troopers with the West Virginia State Police suffered serious gunshot wounds on Sunday and the suspect, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, died during the gun battle, according to reports.

On Sunday, Senior Trooper Abraham Bean and Trooper Cadin Spessert were serving an arrest warrant for battery on a suspect identified as 60-year-old Tobias Ganey. The location of service was on Connell Street in the city of Martinsburg, WBOY reported.

Troopers reportedly conversed with Ganey who refused to open the door. The communication continued for a period of time, yet Ganey refused to exit the residence.

Finally, the troopers made entry into the home about 10:50 p.m. in order to effect the arrest when an exchange of gunfire occurred.

During the gun battle, Bean was struck four times while Spessert suffered a single gunshot wound.

Troopers returned fire, striking Ganey. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WSAZ.

Both troopers were transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical care. Bean had to undergo surgery for unspecified wounds. Spessert was also admitted for treatment. Both troopers are said to be in stable condition.

No further details were immediately available as the investigation by the West Virginia State Police remains ongoing.