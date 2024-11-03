Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Bath, New York: A New York man was arrested on Friday after allegedly beating up a stranger who was wearing a Trump 2024 hat at a supermarket, according to police.

The Village of Bath Police Department reported that 60-year-old Robert Yott was charged with felony second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Tops Friendly Markets on West Morris Street at about 10 a.m. on Friday after receiving a report about a fight.

Fox News reported that Yott allegedly confronted a stranger who was wearing a Trump 2024 hat.

The investigation also revealed Yott allegedly became aggressive with the stranger and punched the victim in the mouth and head several times.

As a result, the victim’s teeth broke and the victim’s mouth became bloody according to police.

Yott was arrested and taken to the Steuben County Jail, where he is currently awaiting arraignment.