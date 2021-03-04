Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man opened fire at close range on an unsuspecting deputy during a wellness check — missing her by a inches, dramatic video shows.

The footage, released Tuesday by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, shows Deputy Sara Vaught outside a home in Mason, where deputies responded on Feb. 15 after a man called 911 to say his brother had taken something and just wanted to go to sleep, WXIX reported.

Video shows Vaught knocking on the door before saying “here he is” as a suspect later identified by police as Lance Runion, 56, greeted the deputies with close range gunfire.

Vaught briefly drops to one knee while returning fire, striking Runion several times. Several other deputies then order Runion to show his hands.

“I’m good, I’m good, I think,” a breathless Vaught tells her partners. “I think I’m good.”

Vaught was not hurt during the exchange of gunfire, deputies said.

Lance Runion remains hospitalized after the shooting. (Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

Runion, who was in critical but stable condition after being shot several times, was later charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in the incident. He remains hospitalized, WXIX reported early Thursday.

Runion’s brother, meanwhile, had told deputies the man had guns in the house at the time, but didn’t believe he intended to use them, WKRC reported.

The New York Post reported that Vaught, a Warren County deputy since 2014, is currently on administrative leave as an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.