Blue Ash, Ohio – A rape and kidnapping suspect bounced off reinforced glass when he tried to jump through a sixth-floor hotel room window to escape from police in Blue Ash, Ohio.

Police were called to the hotel for a welfare check after a front desk attendant noticed a woman looking “unwell” with a man. The staff member told police she was “discreetly able to ask the female if she was okay” and “the female used body language to indicate that something was wrong.”

Officers arrived at the hotel room and questioned Onjre Damon George before he attempted to jump through the window to escape.

Blue Ash Police Chief Scott Noel said that the incident was “not a random kidnapping” and that the “victim and suspect were known to each other.” George was arrested and charged with assault, kidnapping, and rape. The woman was hospitalized.