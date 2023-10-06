Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Washington D.C. – The Nation’s Capital is seeing a sharp surge in murders in 2023, with homicides up 38 percent so far this year compared to the same point last year, according to Metropolitan Police. The nation’s capital has also seen carjackings skyrocket 110 percent, with total violent crime up 38 percent.

The troubling statistics come as Democrat-controlled D.C. continues to be inundated with illegal aliens, pushing the city’s already strained resources to a catastrophic breaking point.

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX) was carjacked at gunpoint in the nation’s capital on Monday evening in the Navy Yard area. The incident took place outside of Cuellar’s apartment building where he and many other members of Congress live.

Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), who supported violent Black Lives Matter rioters in 2020, is scrambling to react to the wave of deadly mayhem that has city residents feeling frightened and helpless.

“We’re focused on how to drive that [violent crime] down and hold the people accountable who are doing it,” she recently told journalists, according to a Fox 5 report.

