PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department have arrested one out of three men wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 28-year-old man injured and a 7-year-old girl dead.

Portsmouth Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Special Investigations Unit say they arrested Avery Laquin Setzer, 23, of Petersburg, VA, “for the murder of 7-year-old Mylani L. Everette and the malicious wounding of an adult male.”

Setzer is in custody at the Portsmouth City Jail, WAVY reported.

According to police, Trevon Dionte Avery, Antonyo Jamal Taylor and Setzer have been charged with first-degree murder and malicious wounding in connection with the shooting, which took place December 22. Police are still searching for the other two men, according to WTKR.

Officials say they were notified about shots fired near Portsmouth Boulevard and Truxton Avenue around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after the call, police say a little girl, identified as Everette, and a man were reported as walk-ins at a local hospital. Police say they suffered gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

Police said later Tuesday night they believe both victims were in separate vehicles when someone in a third car fired several shots at them, WTKR reported.

Everette, who was reported to be in critical condition, died Thursday, police said.

Photos of the suspects’ vehicle, a gold 1999 to early 2000’s model Acura, were released by detectives.

If you or someone you know has information about this crime or the whereabouts of Avery or Taylor, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

