SUFFOLK, Va. — A 25-year-old Virginia man battered his mother before stealing her car earlier this week in Suffolk, police say. The suspect was later captured.

Suffolk police say Dion Devonte Jones was arrested Thursday in Windsor without incident after the carjacking on Wednesday at Hillpoint Boulevard and Godwin Boulevard. Police also recovered the stolen vehicle, WAVY reported.

Police say they responded to Sentara Obici Hospital shortly after the carjacking and spoke with the victim, Jones’ mother. She said she got into a heated argument with her son, which led to her being physically battered by Jones and forced from the vehicle. She suffered minor, unspecified injuries, according to police.

Jones has been charged with carjacking, malicious wounding and grand larceny, WAVY reported.

As a result, he’s being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.