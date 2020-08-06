LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man has been arrested after police say he threw an explosive under a car and incited riots in Lynchburg at the end of May.

Authorities have arrested Edwin Demerly, 24, for conspiring to incite a riot, WSLS reported.

According to police, peaceful protests went on for several hours near the Fifth and Federal roundabout on May 31 before turning violent after protesters heard a loud bang in the area.

Authorities say detectives have looked at hours of video and found that the loud bang came from Demerly throwing an M-80 explosive under a car.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.