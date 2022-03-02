Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia vetoed a bill on Tuesday that would have created a politically appointed independent policing auditor hired directly by the Arlington County Board of Supervisors.

The proposed legislation, H.B. 670, would have allowed the politically appointed auditor to take binding disciplinary actions, which included termination and involuntary restitution.

It reached the Republican governor’s desk after passing the Virginia House of Delegates by a vote of 65-35 and the state Senate by a vote of 21-19, the Washington Examiner reported.

“The best way to ensure that any bad actors within law enforcement are held accountable is to stand up for law enforcement, not tear them down or subject them to politically-motivated inquiries,” Youngkin said in a statement Tuesday morning.

“Investing in a single politically-appointed individual the power of judge, jury, and executioner without any input from law-enforcement officers or delineated qualifications for such individual constitutes an undue burden for those who protect and serve the community,” Youngkin concluded, as he noted his veto.