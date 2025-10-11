Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RICHMOND, Virginia — Virginia attorney general candidate Jerrauld “Jay” Jones is facing a late campaign allegation that he once suggested police deaths would curb police shootings, an assertion he categorically denies and for which no public audio, transcript, or contemporaneous documents have been produced.

In public statements this month, Republican Delegate Carrie Coyner said that during a 2020 discussion about qualified immunity, Jones “said in essence that if more police officers died, they would stop shooting people.” Jones called the claim “false and outrageous,” saying he has “never advocated harm to law enforcement” and supports both officers and constitutional policing.

The allegation arrives as Jones confronts separate, verified controversy over private 2022 text messages in which he used violent language about a Republican leader. Jones has acknowledged those texts and apologized. His campaign argues opponents are conflating a documented lapse in judgment, now repeatedly disavowed, with an uncorroborated quote from years earlier.

What’s verified—and what isn’t

Verified: Jones sent offensive, violent texts in 2022 regarding a political rival; he has apologized publicly.

Unverified allegation: A single named source claims Jones said, in substance, that more police deaths would change officer behavior. Jones denies ever saying it. As of publication, no recording, transcript, meeting minutes, or second on-the-record witness has been presented.

Sheriffs and prosecutors in Richmond publicly urged Jones to exit the race this week, tethering their demand to both the 2022 texts and the 2020 allegation. The Virginia Sheriffs’ Association and individual departments have issued condemnations, and NAPO called the alleged 2020 remark “disgusting.” Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republicans amplified those statements; some Democrats voiced “indefensible” concerns but still back Jones, prompting intraparty friction.

National political figures have weighed in, underscoring how quickly a state-level contest can become a proxy fight over norms and rhetoric. The Washington Post framed it as a bipartisan pressure campaign that Jones has thus far resisted, even as early ballots are already being cast.