ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – He was hired by the City of Albuquerque to stop violence before it started. Now, he was set to go before a judge, facing a violent criminal charge.

KOB 4 reported that Angel Garcia was the manager of the city’s Violence Intervention Program, and quit his job with the city after police accused him of assaulting a woman.

Garcia waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to a battery charge.

He was one of the first full-timers the city brought in to expand its Violence Intervention Program. Garcia is a four-time convicted felon and a former gang member from California.

Mayor Tim Keller hired Garcia, saying at the time that he was proof anyone can change and make a difference.

Garcia is now facing a battery charge for allegedly wrapping his arm around a woman’s throat to the point she couldn’t breathe.

She claims he also grabbed her by the hair and forced her to kiss him.

Garcia’s defense attorney did not want to comment Monday.