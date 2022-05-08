Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Authorities in New Jersey have released harrowing video of police working to rescue a woman from a vehicle after it flipped and became submerged in the Delaware River.

The incident occurred Apr. 28 at the Freedom Pier in Gloucester City just after 1 p.m., FOX 29 of Philadelphia reported.

Law enforcement officers were called to the scene after a woman in an SUV crashed through a guardrail on the pier and the car was submerged upside down in the water.

The video shows multiple officers jumping into the water to save the unnamed woman.

The woman was successfully removed from her inverted vehicle and placed onto a boat. The woman was then taken to shore and transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The New York Post reported that no one else was in the vehicle at the time it crashed. The woman is still recovering from unspecified injuries.