CECIL COUNTY, Md. – A Maryland police officer got banged up but is being lauded for her actions after saving a student from an oncoming car Friday.

Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger released video that shows Cpl. Annette Goodyear from the North East Police Department quickly moving the student out the path of a car that failed to stop, with the officer herself getting hit and falling to the street.

The collision occurred outside North East Middle School in North East, Maryland, Fox News reported.

In the video, Goodyear is in the middle of the street, extending an arm to get the driver to stop as the student enters the crosswalk. However, the driver does not yield in time and strikes the officer.

“It was strange. As I’m lying there I’m thinking to myself this actually did happen. I didn’t even know what to think about at that point,” Goodyear said. “It didn’t seem real as it was happening.”

The officer, who has performed the duty for 14 years, said she cared only about keeping the children safe, according to FOX 5 of Washington.

“For me, I’m a parent as well, and it’s like I just want to make sure all these children are safe, and it didn’t matter if I was struck or not,” she said.

Once Goodyear left the hospital, she checked on the student to make sure she was all right.

“She came down the stairs saw me standing there and as she was walking toward the door she was getting teary-eyed, and you could see it and when she got teary-eyed, then her dad started getting teary-eyed, and we all started at that point,” Goodyear said. “I was just so thankful she was standing there and that she was OK.”

The driver of the vehicle that struck Goodyear was cited.