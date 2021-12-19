Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Vinland, New Jersey – Police shot and killed a suspect early Saturday morning after a suspect used a backhoe and struck several cars including police cars, ambulance and sedan. The suspect has not been identified.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park according to CBS3.

Police attempted to render aid to the suspect after the shooting he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident, according to police. They were treated and released.