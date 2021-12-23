Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DORAL, Fla. — An officer of the Miami-Dade Police Department was violently attacked and knocked unconscious at the department by a suspect getting booked Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The arrestee had just been fingerprinted about 7:45 p.m. when the unidentified officer gave instructions, which were ignored by the man. The officer backs the suspect into a corner as the resistance grows only to be beaten by him in the process.

Nestor Rodriguez, 32, was identified as the non-compliant suspect, WSVN-TV reported.

During the attack, the suspect lands several blows to the officer’s head and body, as seen on video footage released by police.

The officer eventually falls to the floor as he continued to receive multiple blows from the inmate. Authorities say the officer was briefly knocked unconscious during the beating.

Finally, a civilian employee wearing a “forensics” shirt comes in to assist the officer before the melee spills into another room, Fox reported.

Rodriguez is eventually restrained on the floor as additional personnel respond to assist.

“The continued violence against our law enforcement officers is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a statement. “We must come together as one to protect our community and our police officers from those that chose to engage in vicious acts.”

The injured officer was checked out at a local hospital and has since been released, WSVN-TV reported.

“It’s disturbing when you see the video. An unprovoked attack, that’s what that was. It wasn’t a fight, it was an attack that we could’ve easily had another funeral,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

“This is an individual just like every other officer. Put on the uniform to go to work, said goodbye to their loved ones, and that could’ve been the last time,” said Zabaleta.

Rodriguez was hospitalized Wednesday night with unspecified injuries. Additional details were not immediately available.