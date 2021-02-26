Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















AUSTRALIA — This is one tough grandmother who refused to be victimized. A security camera captured the woman—described as elderly—chasing down a man who apparently nabbed her purse at a pub in Australia, according to reports.

The thief didn’t get far as the woman chased him down from behind.

The video shows a woman take off after the man who had reportedly ripped the purse from her hands at the Pimpama Tavern on the Gold Coast, Fox News reported.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, according to the timestamp on the video.

After making it only half a block away from the pub, the elderly woman caught up to the alleged thief, grabbed his shoulders and threw him to the ground.

The woman even appeared to get the man into a headlock for a few seconds before latching onto the bag.

The man was then seen trying to pull the purse for a few moments longer, even dragging the elderly woman on the ground, before retreating to his vehicle.

After winning the battle, the woman grabbed her bag and walked back to the pub while the strong-armed robber drove off in a white truck.

The report did not clarify how the woman was confirmed to be a grandmother.