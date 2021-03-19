Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Officer Marc Davis, a 25-year police officer, was deeply distressed over his divorce. His ex was moving out of state, and taking the kids with her. Marc began to spiral downward. He decided to kill himself. Having responded to many suicides in his career, he knew what an awful scene it would be for the responding officers. He lined his bed and walls with plastic, then placed his gun in his mouth. As he was about to pull the trigger, the phone rang. He had to “call off” his death.

WATCH HIS STORY

See more from The Cornelius Project here.