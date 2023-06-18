Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Las Vegas, Nevada – Following the response by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department of a family seeing a “10 foot creature”, the agency has now installed cameras on the home according to Fox News.

Last month, bodycams from officers in the area caught a glowing, green light streak across the sky from the top right corner until it disappeared in the distance.

A family called 911 and claimed it was a UFO that had crashed in their backyard during the overnight hours between April 30 and May 1, and they told the emergency dispatcher that they came face to face with “aliens.”

Las Vegas police have now installed cameras on top of the home because the family is “afraid for their safety,” police said in a statement.

“After the initial contact with LVMPD, the family at the residence reported they heard noises in their yard and were afraid for their safety,” Las Vegas police said. “We offered to put cameras up to help ease their concerns of someone coming to harass or harm them.”

Officers responded to the call that night but didn’t find any definitive proof of aliens or a crashed UFO.