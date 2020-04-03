WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Business owners of a Vietnamese restaurant in Utah said they received a prank call order for $100 earlier this week. When they called the customer back to say the order was completed, the customer never answered, FOX 13 reported.

The mean prank occurred at a time when small businesses are especially hurting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The manager of Sumo is Tammy Nguy. She works alongside her mom and dad who own the restaurant.

“We aren’t even able to have employees right now,” said Nguy. “We laid everyone off.”

In regard to the prank, Nguy said a customer called in an order that amounted to about $100. That makes up around 10 to 14 sushi rolls, made with fish shipped to them fresh from the night before.

The order made up half of their income for that day, she said. Consequently, you can imagine her dismay when she learned the customer wasn’t answering their returned calls.

“We tried calling them on the restaurant phone and they started blocking it,” said Nguy. “I tried calling from the manager line and they said, ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to come up and pick up the order.’”

However, Nguy said they never showed up. Moreover, they would not answer their phone any longer.

Nguy was devastated, so she called the police.

Officer Danny Christiansen with West Valley City Police responded to the call.

“I knew there was no way I could fix their problem,” said Christiansen.

As a result, he decided to surprise the family by purchasing the order, according to Fox 13.

“It was just upsetting to know they had prepared all of this food that was never going to get paid for,” said Christiansen.

What makes Christiansen’s kindness even more notable — he said he’s not a sushi guy.

“I was able to provide some meals for some of my coworkers,” said Christiansen. “It felt good and it helped me go about my day with a lot better of an attitude.”

For the Nguy’s, it meant their restaurant could be open for another day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank him from the bottom of my heart,” said Nguy. “He has definitely helped a small business see much more faith.”