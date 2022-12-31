US Marine charged in his baby’s death

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – A U.S. Marine in North Carolina has been arrested and charged in the death of his four-month-old baby. The active duty Marine facing criminal charges was identified as Christian Mark McGill, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

McGill was taken into custody Dec. 22 after officers responded to a call of someone who had trouble breathing. First responders tried to revive the unconscious infant, but paramedics declared the baby dead at the scene, WITN reported.

McGill was booked at the Onslow County Jail and is being held without bond. The baby’s death is being investigated by the Jacksonville Police Department, District Attorney’s Office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

The New York Post was unsuccessful obtaining additional information from the Jacksonville Police Department, Onslow County Jail, and the local district attorney.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...