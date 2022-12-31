No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US Marine charged in his baby’s death

Mark Christian McGill is facing charges related to the death of his four-month-old child

Christian Mark McGill

Officers arrested Christian Mark McGill after responding to a call for someone to revive an unconscious infant. (City of Jacksonville)

December 31, 2022
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – A U.S. Marine in North Carolina has been arrested and charged in the death of his four-month-old baby. The active duty Marine facing criminal charges was identified as Christian Mark McGill, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

McGill was taken into custody Dec. 22 after officers responded to a call of someone who had trouble breathing. First responders tried to revive the unconscious infant, but paramedics declared the baby dead at the scene, WITN reported.

McGill was booked at the Onslow County Jail and is being held without bond. The baby’s death is being investigated by the Jacksonville Police Department, District Attorney’s Office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

The New York Post was unsuccessful obtaining additional information from the Jacksonville Police Department, Onslow County Jail, and the local district attorney.


Share and speak up for justice, law & order...
Continue Reading
Tags:
Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement—for law enforcement and supporters of justice, law, and order. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company, but a true advocate for the law enforcement profession.

Related Posts

Load More

Latest Articles

Load More

Weekly E-Newsletter

Subscribe—and get the latest news and editorials direct from Law Officer each week!

[newsletter_form type="minimal"]

JOIN THE FIGHT

BE COURAGEOUS

FIND MORE…

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 LawOfficer.com