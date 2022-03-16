Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The College at Brockport, State University of New York, has invited a convicted cop-killer to speak about race and justice. The school described him as a former “political prisoner” and “loving human being” while omitting the fact that he served decades in prison for the ambush murders of two NYPD officers and another shootout with police in California.

SUNY Brockport is hosting an event titled, “History of Black Resistance, U.S. Political Prisoners & Genocide: A Conversation with Jalil Muntaqim.”

While committing his heinous crimes, Muntaqim was known as Anthony Bottom. He was among a group of Black Liberation Army (BLA) radicals who assassinated two NYPD officers in 1971, Waverly Jones and Joseph A. Piagentini, Fox News reported.

BLA was a violent far-left militia group that operated during the 1970s. They were linked to the murders of at least 10 police officers in addition to dozens of other attacks.

On May 2, 1971, Muntaqim and another man snuck up behind the two NYPD officers and shot them in the back. Jones died instantly, a bullet shattering his spine.

Piagentini dropped to the ground from the wounding gunfire and pleaded for his life, telling the gunmen he had a wife and young children, said Diane Piagentini, the officer’s widow.

Nevertheless, his murderers took his service weapon and emptied it into the downed officer. Ultimately, he sustained 22 gunshot wounds and died on the way to the hospital, Piagentini said on Tuesday.

Muntaqim was arrested with two other suspects and ultimately convicted on two counts of first degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 22 years.

Although he had been denied parole at least nine times prior, he was freed from prison in June 2020 when mass inmates were released due to coronavirus.

Muntaqim has been invited to speak under a grant for “Promoting Excellence in Diversity,” according to SUNY Brockport.

“Jalil is author of the seminal work, ‘We Are Our Own Liberators,’” says a description of the event. “He gained his freedom in fall 2019, and currently resides in Rochester, NY. He is a member of Citizens Action Network and People Liberation Program, as well as a grandfather, father, mentor to many, and loving human being.”

Piagentini told Fox News Digital Tuesday that Brockport misrepresented Muntaqim in their announcement.

“They are presenting him as a political figure, and that is so untrue,” she said. “Nowhere in that bio does it say he’s a two-time cop killer. Nowhere in there does it say anything about him joining the Black Liberation Army.”

“My husband went to work during a terrible, terrible time, and he went every day, and he walked out there to protect the community,” Piagentini said. “And people need to remember that. They need to remember that the police officer that you see in the police car or walking or going into this into a store, he’s there to protect you and you should respect him for that.”

The initial marketing description of the event describes Muntaqim as a “teen activist for the NAACP” who joined the Black Panther Party at 18. However, it fails to mention that he joined the militant Black Liberation Army or that he was convicted in two murders, which led to his incarceration for 49 years.

Instead, it says, “On August 28, 1971, he was captured along with Nuh Washington during a midnight shoot-out with San Francisco Police” – leaving out the fact that they were armed with Jones’ handgun at the time.

“The college can do whatever they want, you know, they can have whoever they want to come in and speak,” Piagentini said. “The main thing is that they should have labeled him what he is: a cop-killer.”

The invitation drew harsh criticism from alumni, prompting Brockport President Heidi Macpherson to address the issue in a statement.

“We do not support the violence exhibited in Mr. Muntaqim’s previous crimes, and his presence on campus does not imply endorsement of his views or past actions,” she said. “However, we believe in freedom of speech.”

In her statement, Macpherson addressed Muntaqim’s crimes and radical affiliations in greater depth.

“Mr. Muntaqim joined the Black Panther Party at age 16 and the Black Liberation Army at 18,” she said. “In 1971, he was convicted in the killing of two New York City Police Officers. He spent nearly 50 years in prison for this crime before being released on parole in 2020.”

Piagentini reached out to the college president as well as Rafael Outland, the assistant professor who organized Muntaqim’s appearance. Neither one have responded to her regarding the issue, Fox reported.

According to Piagentini, the convicted cop-killer never apologized to her, and only admitted to the crime two years ago.

“We had children, we had just gotten married, all of it was gone,” she said. “And he’s not remorseful for it.”

Piagentini and Jones both served in New York’s 32nd Precinct – the same area where two NYPD officers, Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera, were ambushed and killed earlier this year.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...