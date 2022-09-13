Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BUENA PARK, Calif. – A 2-year-old Orange County boy who was in a minivan when it was stolen from a school parking lot in Buena Park Tuesday morning has been located unharmed, police said.

The little boy, Ian Eo, was in a silver 2017 Toyota Sienna that was stolen around 9:30 a.m. from the parking lot of Emery School, according to the Buena Park Police Department.

The boy’s mother, who has another child enrolled at the school, left the minivan running with the toddler in the vehicle while she went inside the school to drop off an item, police said.

When she exited the school she saw her vehicle being driven away, KTLA reported.

A person found the minivan that had been abandoned with the child inside on Gilbert Street in Anaheim and alerted authorities. About two hours after the initial report police confirmed the boy was located and unharmed.