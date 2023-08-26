Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Chicago – Two people were shot while attending a Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night.

According to Chicago police, a 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and a 26-year-old woman was grazed in the abdomen by gunfire.

The 42-year-old was hospitalized in fair condition, while the 26-year-old refused medical attention, police said.

The Chicago police Department said that there was not an ‘active’ threat but did not reveal any further details including a motive.

According to the White Sox, the “incident did not involve an altercation of any kind,” with security footage within the ballpark not indicating any disturbance that preceded the shooting.

The club also says it remains unclear whether the shots were fired from inside or outside the ballpark.

On Saturday morning, local media outlets reported that it was likely that the bullet was fired from a mile away and entered the stadium, before striking the two fans.

“The White Sox are thinking of the victims at this time, and wishing them a speedy recovery,” the team said in a statement.