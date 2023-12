Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO – Two off-duty Chicago police officers were robbed in the South Loop around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Sources told CBS News that three women were robbed by a man with a gun on 23rd Street near Wabash.

The suspect stole the police stars, IDs, and FOID cards from the two off-duty female officers.

The suspect drove off on a motorcycle and has not been arrested.