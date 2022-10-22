Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DALLAS — Two Dallas hospital employees were shot and killed Saturday. The double homicide took place inside the medical facility and the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by a responding police officer, authorities said.

A gunman shot and killed two nurses at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center. The suspect was subsequently shot and wounded by a Methodist Health System police officer, KDFW-TV reported.

The wounded suspect was detained and stabilized prior to getting transported to a different area hospital, according to WFAA-TV.

Sources say suspect at Methodist was shot by Methodist Police officer after suspect shot two nurses near the labor and delivery area. DPD Homicide and SIU units both at scene to help investigate. @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) October 22, 2022

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Unit are assisting in the investigation, WSB-TV reported.

A motive was unclear and further details were not immediately available.

The Methodist Health System Executive Leadership issued a press statement:

“The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients, physicians, employees, and community that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time.”