THREE RIVERS, Texas — A pair of felons celebrated Independence Day on Sunday by escaping from a federal prison in Texas, according to authorities.

Arturo Campos-Zamora, 57, and Christopher Salazar, 27, were sentenced in the Western District of Texas and serving time for conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine: Campos-Zamora for two and a half years; Salazar for two years, Fox News reported.

The inmates were discovered missing prior to 2:30 a.m. from a satellite camp adjacent to FCI Three Rivers in Three Rivers, Texas, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Details of their escape were not provided.

Three Rivers houses 176 male inmates. The satellite camp from which the men escaped is a minimum-security facility.

Anyone with information on the escapees is urged to contact the United States Marshals Service at 361-888-3154.

