PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Two Arkansas police officers have been shot in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

The shooting occurred at an Econo Lodge off of Blake Street, Fox 16 reported.

#UPDATE: Police confirm that two Pine Bluff officers have been shot. This all happened at the Econo Lodge off of Blake Street and now State Police are on scene investigating. Still working to learn more… #ARnews pic.twitter.com/c7Lmit1DMl — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) October 5, 2020

According to the report, there have been additional people shot as well. Sources say all of the victims have been taken to the hospital.

BREAKING UPDATE: Sources confirm 2 officers shot and multiple other people were shot in Pine Bluff incident off Blake Street. All were taken to the hospital #ARnews https://t.co/RudzxggBfS — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) October 5, 2020

Arkansas State Police are investigating. No further details have been released at this time.