TULSA, Oklahoma — A Tulsa civil rights attorney known for lawsuits against law enforcement is being sued by his former law partner. The lawsuit, filed in September, claims that Demario Solomon Simmons owes thousands of dollars in credit card debt.

Simmons continues to fight for reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors and descendants. He is also working on the public nuisance lawsuit against the City of Tulsa over the Tulsa Race Massacre move forward. Previously, Simmons has fought for justice for Terence Crutcher after a Tulsa Police officer shot and killed him during a traffic stop in 2016.

Fox23 reports that Susan Sharrock, is suing Simmons over what she says started happening in 2008. The lawsuit said she opened three business credit cards for their Tulsa law firm both both her and Simmons’ name on the cards.

According to the lawsuit, Sharrock “was required to personally guarantee payment of the business credit card balances.” The lawsuit goes on to say the firm struggled from to time and to protect herself, Sharrock took out loans to pay balances because she said Simmons didn’t pay his part.

The lawsuit says Simmons made “multiple promises and representations, both in writing and verbal, that he would pay the loans, including interest.” The suit said he did repay some, but at one point, he was still more than $73,000 worth of debt.

Sharrock retired from the firm in 2014, but still monitored the firm’s business credit card payments because her name was on them. In the lawsuit, Sharrock says in 2017 Simmons began using the firm’s credit cards to pay for personal expenses like “groceries and his wife’s business expenses.” Which the lawsuit goes on to say “was not approved by Sharrock.”

The lawsuit says when Sharrock saw the unauthorized purchases, she closed the accounts, but still owed the “significant balances accrued” from “misuse and non-payment.”

To avoid lawsuits from debt collectors, the lawsuit says Sharrock paid off the credit cards in total of more than $57,000. Documents goes on to say Simmons’ total debt owed is more than $131,000.

The lawsuit lists Simmons’ employment history that includes the Justice for Greenwood Foundation, and being an agent for professional athletes.