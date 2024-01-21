Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Indianapolis – An Indiana State Police Trooper is in stable but serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 65 Saturday evening.

Around 9:17 p.m. on Jan. 20, officers were called to a report of a person struck on southbound I-65 near the 30th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street exits in downtown Indianapolis, WTHR reported.

According to a post by ISP Sgt. John Perrine, the trooper suffered critical injuries in the crash.

In a press conference around 11:18 p.m., Sgt. Perrine announced that the trooper, identified as 22-year-old Azariah Keith, is expected to survive.

Trooper Keith, a 1-year veteran of the Indiana State Police, was helping a stranded motorist change a flat tire while another officer blocked the left lane to give Trooper Keith a safe place to assist. As Trooper Keith was loading his tire-changing equipment back into his car, another vehicle struck him and his car.

Police believe the driver of that vehicle was impaired with an alleged blood alcohol concentration level of 0.16. They were arrested and preliminarily charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.