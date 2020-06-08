ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Just when you think the insanity couldn’t get any more crazy, police officers across the country began kneeling down at the feet of protesters.

It is a gesture of submission to Black Lives Matter.

Can you imagine if cops demanded the same?

It’s not about training, or policy or even about George Floyd.

It is about worshiping at the feet of a Godless, chaotic master.

It is a powerful if not symbolic game of cowardice that unfortunately, many in law enforcement are doing…as if that somehow will change the hatred against the profession.

That is until one Georgia State Trooper put a stop to it.

This isn’t a religion – but they want it to be one.

You can watch the video below:

This is Georgia State Trooper O’Neal Saddler. He was asked to kneel today, and this was his response. God Bless him! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DZOGg6qnFn — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 7, 2020

We need more leaders like this Trooper.

We need courage to stand when everyone else is kneeling.