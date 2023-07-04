Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Joe Exotic — AKA Joseph Maldonado-Passage, AKA Tiger King — is challenging President Joe Biden in the Democratic Party presidential primary from jail. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, he says that he wants to “debate President Biden on his failed policies and broken promises.”

Exotic boasted a coalition of “everybody’s support in here … there’s over 160,000 federal inmates, there’s over two million people incarcerated, at this time, in the United States, now, if you take those two million, everybody that ever has been, and everybody that’s still waiting to be charged or sentenced in this country, and ten of their friends, I could win this,” in an interview by phone from FMC Fort Worth Federal Prison.

Nine states have banned felons from voting, including Arizona, Florida, and Iowa, and 15 states allow felons to vote only after serving prison time, parole and probation, including Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Exotic said that, despite not fitting into the mainstream party, he is running as a Democrat and hoping to make the left-wing tent bigger.

“There’s just so many issues I don’t agree with, but I’m running as a Democrat because I think we can change some of the Democrat Party because I believe in abortion, I believe you have the right to carry a gun, and I believe that you have the freedom to have private property, so I kind of got everybody in one basket here,” Exotic said. “And I think if I do anything in this, I might be able to break the ice to show the American people that it doesn’t matter what party you’re in, you can believe, and you can give the rights to everybody because we have 330 million people-plus in this country, there’s no way you can run a country on one party. You just can’t.”

“We got to quit fighting everybody else and solving everybody else’s culture problems around the world. We keep raising our debt ceiling, our American people keep working, so our Congress and our government can squander the money away and send it to foreign countries to solve their issues. Meanwhile, we’re neglecting our veterans, we’re neglecting our mental health, we’re neglecting our elderly people, we’re cutting Social Security,” Exotic said.

Exotic exploded to national fame when he starred in the Netflix series Tiger King, released around the COVID-19 lockdown edicts in March 2020. He has been incarcerated since 2019 and is now serving 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire a hitman to murder animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who fought with him over the wild animals kept in his private zoos.